Kuwait appoints new cabinet with Bader Al Mulla as oil minister

By Reuters Published: Sun 16 Oct 2022, 10:22 PM

Kuwait appointed Bader Al Mulla as its new oil minister in a new cabinet, the Ministry of Information said on Sunday.

Abdul Wahab Al Rasheed is also appointed finance minister and Salem Al Sabah as foreign minister, the ministry added.

Earlier this month, Kuwait’s crown prince Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Sabah re-appointed Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al Sabah as prime minister.

The crown prince first appointed Sheikh Ahmad as prime minister in July after some opposition MPs staged an open-ended sit-in to press for a new premier.

The first parliament session after the September elections in Kuwait was postponed last week to October 18.