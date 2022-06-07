EU to decide Schengen visa waiver for Omanis in two weeks: Official

Global health officials sound alarm over rising cases in Europe and North America
Gulf2 weeks ago
The European Union (EU) is set to take a decision within two weeks on allowing Schengen visa waiver for Omani citizens.
During a press conference held at the Foreign Ministry in Muscat on Tuesday, Enrique Mora, Deputy Secretary-General and Political Director of the European External Action Service (EEAS) said a decision will be taken within two weeks for Sultanate of Oman's entry into the course of negotiations pertaining to the Schengen visa waiver for Omani citizens.
The EU official stressed the "historic role" of the Sultanate of Oman and its efforts in resolving many regional and international issues, particularly the Iranian nuclear file.
He said “We look forward to support peace efforts together.”
He added that there were ongoing negotiations with the GCC countries related to free trade, adding that the EU is looking forward to augmenting cooperation with the countries of the region in several areas, including maritime security, training, energy and technology.
Mora described Oman Vision 2040 as "ambitious" as it focuses on several themes and covers different aspects.
Mora explained that the EU is striving to look for alternatives to provide liquefied gas, and on the long-term, the EU is exploring prospects for cooperation in the field of green energy.
Addressing the press conference, Sheikh Khalifa Ali Al Harthy, Undersecretary for Diplomatic Affairs, said: "A representation office of the European Union will be opened in the Sultanate of Oman soon."
Al Harthy reaffirmed that the Sultanate of Oman and the EU countries enjoy growing relations.
He added that Oman welcomes the European partnership strategy with the GCC countries and looks forward to strengthening these relations in various fields.
Global health officials sound alarm over rising cases in Europe and North America
Gulf2 weeks ago
Proposed network expected to be a hub to link East and West
Gulf3 weeks ago
Flights will be scheduled once visibility improves
Gulf3 weeks ago
Yemeni boys were 'conjoined in several organs', and 24 doctors were involved in the operation
Gulf3 weeks ago
The 86-year-old monarch was admitted on the evening of May 7
Gulf3 weeks ago
The giga-city state is expected to be 33 times the size of New York City
Gulf1 month ago
Emir asks government to stay on in a caretaker capacity
Gulf1 month ago
Result of the medical test was fine
Gulf1 month ago