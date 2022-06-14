Eid Al Adha 2022: First GCC country announces 9-day break

Regular working days will resume from Sunday, July 17

By Web Desk Published: Tue 14 Jun 2022, 9:06 AM Last updated: Tue 14 Jun 2022, 11:14 AM

The Council of Ministers of Kuwait has announced a nine-day holiday for the occasion of Eid Al Adha.

According to the announcement, all public institutions, ministries and government bodies will remain shut from Sunday, July 10 to Thursday, July 14.

Regular working days will resume from Sunday, July 17.

Eid Al Adha or the festival of sacrifice is marked on 10th of the Islamic month Zul Hijah.

The start of an Islamic month in the Hijri lunar calendar is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon. However, the likely dates can be predicted based on astronomical calculations.

When is Eid in the UAE?

According to Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomy Society, Saturday, July 9, is likely to be the first day of Eid Al Adha.

Arafat Day — marked on the day before Eid Al Adha — is also a day off, as per the UAE's official holidays calendar. This year, the dates are likely to fall on Zul Hijah 9 to 12.

Residents are, therefore, likely to enjoy a four-day holiday from Friday, July 8, to Monday, July 11.

ALSO READ: