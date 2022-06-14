Bahrain's King issues decree on cabinet reshuffle

Sheikh Khaled bin Abdullah Al Khalifa appointed as Deputy Prime Minister and Infrastructure Minister

By Wam Published: Tue 14 Jun 2022, 1:28 AM

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain today issued a decree for a cabinet reshuffle, Bahrain News Agency (BNA) reported.

The decree includes the appointment of Sheikh Khaled bin Abdullah Al Khalifa as Deputy Prime Minister and Infrastructure Minister; Jameel Humaidan as Minister of Labour; Zayed Al Zayani as Minister of Industry and Trade; and Wael Al Mubarak as Minister of Municipality Affairs and Agriculture.

The decree also contains the naming of Mohammed bin Dina as Minister of Petroleum and Environment; Mohammed Al Kaabi as Minister of Transport and Communications; Ibrahim Al Hawaj as Minister of Works; Yousef Khalaf as Minister for Legal Affairs; Osama Al Asfoor as Minister of Social Development; Yasser Humaidan as Minister of Electricity and Water Affairs; Jalila Jawad as Minister of Health; Nawaf Al Maawda as Minister of Justice, Islamic Affairs and Endowments; Fatima Al Sirafi as Minister of Tourism; Ramzan Al Nuaimi as Minister of Information Affairs; Hamad Al Maliki as Minister of Cabinet Affairs; and Amna Al Rumaihi as Minister of Housing and Urban Planning.