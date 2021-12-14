Attack on one of us attack on all of us: GCC

Closing remarks by GCC Secretary-General Nayef Al Hajraf stressed the importance of joint efforts by Gulf states to face threats

By Reuters Published: Tue 14 Dec 2021, 10:59 PM Last updated: Tue 14 Dec 2021, 11:06 PM

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince told a Gulf Arab summit on Tuesday the nuclear and missile programmes of Iran should be handled “seriously and effectively” amid global efforts to revive a nuclear pact with Tehran.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, speaking before a closed session of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit, also said Riyadh, which has launched its own direct talks with Iran, supported resolving conflict through dialogue.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, led the UAE delegation to the summit.

Sheikh Mohammed was received by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who also welcomed the Emir of Qatar, His Highness Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani; His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain; and Kuwaiti Crown Prince Mishaal Al Jaber Al Sabah on their arrival in Riyadh.

Closing remarks read by GCC Secretary-General Nayef Al Hajraf stressed the importance of joint efforts by Gulf states to face threats and to avoid regional and international conflicts.

“Member states of the GCC consider that any attack on any of them is an attack on them all, and any danger that threatens one of them is threatening them all,” he said.

Prince Mohammed had visited Gulf states ahead of the summit in a tour aimed at highlighting solidarity as global powers seek to revive a nuclear pact with Iran, amid deepening Gulf uncertainty about the US role in the region.

Iran’s new, hardline president has said his foreign policy priority would be improving ties with Gulf neighbours.

Hajraf told Saudi TV ahead of the summit that Iran should “offer indications of good intent”.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said earlier that the summit comes at a delicate and sensitive time. The region’s security will be a key item on the agenda.