Arab coalition destroys explosives-laden Houthi boat in Red Sea

Bahrain King expresses solidarity with the UAE during a visit; denounces Houthi terror attack on Abu Dhabi
Gulf3 weeks ago
The Arab coalition forces fighting Iran-aligned Houthi forces in Yemen said it had destroyed a small Houthi boat in the south of the Red Sea that was loaded with explosives, Saudi state television reported on Friday.
The coalition added that the boat had departed Yemen’s main Red Sea port of Hodeidah.
Gulf3 weeks ago
On Monday, the UAE intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles fired by the Houthis towards the country
Gulf3 weeks ago
663kg of heroin, 87kg of methamphetamine and 291kg of hashish and marijuana seized
Gulf3 weeks ago
The attack that targeted the industrial zone of Ahad Al Masarihah also damaged workshops and civilian vehicles.
Gulf3 weeks ago
Visit to Beirut was the first by a senior Gulf Arab official since diplomatic rift.
Gulf3 weeks ago
Alleged target was not included in No-strike list, Coalition spokesman says
Gulf3 weeks ago
A week ago, a deadly fire erupted during maintenance work at a major oil refinery run by the same company, killing two Asian workers
Gulf4 weeks ago
24-hour air operations launched; Houthi militia targeted UAE and Saudi civilian sites on Monday, killing three people in Abu Dhabi.
Gulf1 month ago