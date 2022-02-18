Arab coalition destroys explosives-laden Houthi boat in Red Sea

The boat had departed Yemen’s main Red Sea port of Hodeidah.

Brigadier General Turki Al-Malki, Official Spokesperson of the Coalition forces. File photo

By Reuters Published: Fri 18 Feb 2022, 3:33 PM

The Arab coalition forces fighting Iran-aligned Houthi forces in Yemen said it had destroyed a small Houthi boat in the south of the Red Sea that was loaded with explosives, Saudi state television reported on Friday.

The coalition added that the boat had departed Yemen’s main Red Sea port of Hodeidah.