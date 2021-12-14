We are looking forward to 'deepened cooperation' between GCC countries: Sheikh Mohammed

Dubai Ruler shares message while on his way to Riyadh to attend the GCC Summit

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Tuesday, while on his way to attend 42nd GCC Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, stressed on the urgent need for a strong start to the fifth decade of the GCC.

In his tweet, the Dubai Ruler, stated that people were looking forward to deepened cooperation between GCC countries, and that they are waiting to see the transformation, growth and progress that will come out of the Summit.