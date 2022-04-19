Video: UAE provides 30 tonnes of food, relief supplies to Afghanistan

At the World Government Summit, Sultan says the world needed to be better prepared for multi-dimensional challenges
Government2 weeks ago
The UAE on Monday sent a plane carrying 30 tonnes of food and relief supplies to Afghanistan to meet the immediate basic food needs of Afghan families, particularly women and children.
The aid comes in response to the exceptional circumstances the world is currently experiencing, which has exacerbated the living conditions in many countries that are already suffering from a deteriorating humanitarian situation.
Issa Salem Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, said: "The UAE continues to provide humanitarian and relief assistance to support the Afghan people, in translation of the wise leadership's keenness to strengthening and unifying international efforts aimed at achieving peace, stability and prosperity for Afghanistan and its people, and addressing the humanitarian challenges in the Asian nation."
He added: "The UAE is one of the largest donor countries to Afghanistan to help it overcome the crises and disasters the country has suffered, including natural disasters and wars. During the period from September to December of 2021, the UAE established a relief airlift of 21 aircraft that carried about 500 tonnes of food and medical supplies to meet the essential needs of more than half a million people, most of whom are women and children."
