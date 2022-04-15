Ramadan in UAE: Abu Dhabi poultry firm donates 35,000 kg of chicken to needy

Campaign is part of the 1 Billion Meals initiative launched by Sheikh Mohammed
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Ajban Poultry has announced the donation of more than 35,000 kilos of chicken from its production line, in cooperation with the Emirates Red Crescent Authority.
This is part of efforts to fulfil its social responsibility and carry out humanitarian initiatives during the Holy Month of Ramadan.
The initiative aims to supply foodstuff to beneficiaries and the sectors most in need at various Emirates Red Crescent centres during the Holy Month, strengthening its Ramadan programmes to relieve some of the humanitarian challenges experienced in many parts of the world at the moment, under the auspices of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafrah and Chairman of the Authority.
Dr. Mohammed Ezzat El Agamy, General Manager of Al Ajban Poultry, said: “We are all keen to do our part for our country and our partners.”
He also thanked Emirates Red Crescent for their cooperation in its humanitarian endeavours.
Over 2 million people benefit from Emirates Red Crescent programmes and initiatives, not only in the UAE, but also in 64 countries all over the world. The programmes include Ramadan Iftar, Zakat Al Fitr and Eid clothes, Ramadan mir campaigns in addition to Ramadan Tents and Group Iftar locations, with an initial estimated cost of Dh36.8 million.
The Emirates Red Crescent also launched its Ramadan seasonal campaign under the slogan, "Ramadan: Continued Giving”, providing aid and support to people in need, as identified by the Authority, within the UAE and abroad.
