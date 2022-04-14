UAE sends aid plane to support humanitarian needs of Ukrainians

Food items and ambulances with medical equipment sent via Poland

Wam

By Wam Published: Thu 14 Apr 2022, 9:01 PM Last updated: Thu 14 Apr 2022, 9:03 PM

As part of its continued humanitarian efforts, the UAE on Thursday sent a plane to Warsaw, Poland, carrying 50 tonnes of food items and ambulances with medical equipment as part of an ongoing relief air bridge established in March to meet the humanitarian needs of Ukrainian internally displaced persons (IDPs) and refugees.

‏Ahmed Salim Al Kaabi, UAE Ambassador to Ukraine, said, "The UAE is supporting efforts to reach a political solution to the crisis and is keen to promote regional and international security and stability, along with its efforts to fulfil the humanitarian needs of affected civilians in Ukraine."

‏Last March, the UAE launched a humanitarian air bridge to deliver medical supplies and basic food aid to Ukrainian authorities in Poland to help Ukrainian refugees.

He added, "The UAE will continue providing relief as a manifestation of its approach in support of international humanitarian efforts to help those in need in overcoming humanitarian crises and mitigating their suffering, especially among women and children."

Dmytro Senik, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, expressed his sincere appreciation for the UAE’s efforts, saying, "Let me express my deepest gratitude to the Emirati leadership and UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for their prompt response to Ukraine’s humanitarian challenges. With each plane of medicine and medical supplies we see the humanitarian approach of the UAE leadership and their efforts to provide for the vital needs of Ukrainians affected by war."