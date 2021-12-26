UAE's MoHRE eases procedures for 3 domestic worker services

Declaration was introduced to mark World Arabic Language Day
Government1 week ago
The UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) on Sunday announced shorter processes for three services related to domestic workers.
The services aim to help employers complete the residence applications of their domestic workers, concentrating mostly on the renewal and cancellation of residence visas. The improved services also allow customers to report cases of absconders to the Ministry.
The new regulations are in light of UAE’s plan to facilitate domestic workers and ensure satisfaction for all parties involved.
