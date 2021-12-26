UAE's MoHRE eases procedures for 3 domestic worker services

Authorities shorten process to help employers

By Web Desk Published: Sun 26 Dec 2021, 5:24 PM Last updated: Sun 26 Dec 2021, 5:26 PM

The UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) on Sunday announced shorter processes for three services related to domestic workers.

The services aim to help employers complete the residence applications of their domestic workers, concentrating mostly on the renewal and cancellation of residence visas. The improved services also allow customers to report cases of absconders to the Ministry.

The new regulations are in light of UAE’s plan to facilitate domestic workers and ensure satisfaction for all parties involved.

How to use the service:

Sign in to the MoHRE app using your Emirates ID and date of birth.

Once you register at the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, an OTP will be sent to your phone.

Choose the registered domestic worker under your file and enter their respective data.

Once you pay the fee and, send the application, you will receive an email with the payment receipt and a copy of the worker contract.

