UAE: Up to Dh3 million fine, jail for online tampering of financial, commercial data

Public Prosecution issues legal reminder for people of UAE.

KT file

By WAM Published: Wed 2 Mar 2022, 2:39 PM Last updated: Wed 2 Mar 2022, 2:45 PM

The UAE Public Prosecution on Wednesday apprised residents on the penalties for infringement of data pertaining to financial, commercial or economic institutions using information technology.

According to Article 8 of the Federal Decree-Law No.34 of 2021 on Combatting Rumours and Cybercrimes, "whoever obtains, acquires, modifies, destroys, divulges, makes available, cancels, deletes, amends, reproduces, publishes or republishes any confidential information or data pertaining to a financial, commercial or economic institution using information technology or an information technology means" shall be sentenced to temporary imprisonment for a minimum term of five years and a fine ranging between Dh500,000 and Dh3,000,000.

