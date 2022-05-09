UAE to increase Emiratisation rates in private sector

Pioneers such as Dr Moawia will live on in the memory of Dubai society: Sheikh Maktoum
Government3 weeks ago
The UAE has adopted a new system to increase Emiratisation rates in the private sector by 2 per cent annually to reach 10 per cent by 2026. The new Emiratisation rates are applicable for skilled jobs in private sector establishments that have more than 50 employees.
Financial benefits will be offered to private sector firms that support the employment of Emiratis, announced the UAE Vice-President.
This came after His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, chaired a Cabinet meeting on Monday.
As part of the Projects of the 50 initiatives, officials had last year announced a federal programme to increase the number of Emiratis employed in the private sector from 2 per cent to 10.
ALSO READ:
Nafis consists of 13 projects and development initiatives at a total cost of Dh24 billion. These include a salary support scheme that offers up to Dh5,000 per month for five years; a Dh1 billion fund dedicated to supporting graduate students and their start-ups; and unemployment benefits, among others.
Pioneers such as Dr Moawia will live on in the memory of Dubai society: Sheikh Maktoum
Government3 weeks ago
The meeting approved a number of initiatives, strategies and legislations aiming at further developing UAE government work
Government3 weeks ago
The resolution is one of several adopted by the UAE Cabinet on Monday
Government4 weeks ago
Community Development Authority will issue a decision about the scope of the Authority’s regulatory oversight of the entities
Government4 weeks ago
Partnership agreements were inked with RTA, Dewa, Emirates and others
Government1 month ago
Arbeleche received the award from Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum
Government1 month ago
'The Covid-19 pandemic highlighted the gap in the industrial sector of the UAE'
Government1 month ago
Piyush Goyal says beyond trade, there are some unique dimensions to the relationship between India and the UAE
Government1 month ago