UAE to increase Emiratisation rates in private sector

Financial benefits will be offered to firms that support the employment of Emiratis

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 9 May 2022, 4:56 PM

The UAE has adopted a new system to increase Emiratisation rates in the private sector by 2 per cent annually to reach 10 per cent by 2026. The new Emiratisation rates are applicable for skilled jobs in private sector establishments that have more than 50 employees.

Financial benefits will be offered to private sector firms that support the employment of Emiratis, announced the UAE Vice-President.

This came after His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, chaired a Cabinet meeting on Monday.

As part of the Projects of the 50 initiatives, officials had last year announced a federal programme to increase the number of Emiratis employed in the private sector from 2 per cent to 10.

Nafis consists of 13 projects and development initiatives at a total cost of Dh24 billion. These include a salary support scheme that offers up to Dh5,000 per month for five years; a Dh1 billion fund dedicated to supporting graduate students and their start-ups; and unemployment benefits, among others.