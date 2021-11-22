UAE: Central Bank issues coin bearing name of Ministry of Presidential Affairs

Silver coin with value of Dh500 issued on the occasion of the country's Golden Jubilee

Wam

By Wam Published: Mon 22 Nov 2021, 9:17 PM

Under the directives of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Central Bank of the UAE, the Central Bank has issued a commemorative silver coin on the occasion of the country's 50th National Day bearing the name of the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, with a value of Dh500.

The issuance of the coin, as part of the Golden Jubilee celebrations, embodies the Ministry of Presidential Affairs' alignment with the country's pioneering achievements and initiatives under the directives of the wise leadership, and its constant quest to build a prosperous economy that delivers the highest levels of prosperity and well-being for all residents of the UAE.

The new coin weighs 250 grams. The front side bears an image of Qasr Al Watan, surrounded by the years 1971 - 2021, the name of the Ministry of Presidential Affairs in Arabic and English, and the state emblem.

The reverse side includes the UAE’s 50th Year logo and the nominal value of Dh500, surrounded by the name of the Central Bank of the UAE in Arabic and English. The commemorative coin will not be available for sale at the Central Bank headquarters and its branches.