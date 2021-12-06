Sheikh Mohammed receives letter from King Salman of Saudi Arabia

Letter conveyed the greetings of King Salman to the UAE President

File photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 6 Dec 2021, 6:18 PM

The UAE Vice-President has received a letter from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, addressed to the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

This came as His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, received Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The letter conveyed the greetings of King Salman to the UAE President, and his wishes for the continued progress and prosperity of the UAE and its people. The message also covered issues of mutual interest and the shared ambitions of the two nations.

Sheikh Mohammed conveyed similar sentiments to King Salman; Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia; and the people of Saudi Arabia.