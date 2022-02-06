Dubai: Dewa warns of email scam that offers ‘prizes’

The authority said it is taking 'necessary measures' in coordination with the relevant authorities.

File

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 6 Feb 2022, 11:20 AM Last updated: Sun 6 Feb 2022, 11:21 AM

If you have received a mail purportedly from the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) about answering some questions to win ‘prizes’, do not respond.

The authority has warned residents about fraudulent mails asking customers to pay their bills. “These emails are not sent from a dewa.gov.ae domain and often include links to fraudulent websites,” the authority said on Sunday.

“Dewa urges all customers and society members not to respond to these messages or click on any link inside them, and to always check the domain name of the email address.”

Typically, in such scams, residents receive a call or email about winning a prize. To receive their ‘prize’, they are required to pay a fee or share OTP/card details. Scamsters use these details to then drain victims’ bank accounts.