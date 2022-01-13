Xavi proud of Barcelona despite Super Cup defeat to Real Madrid in Saudi Arabia

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has entered self-isolation
Football1 week ago
Xavi Hernandez said his young Barcelona team could leave with their "heads held high", despite losing to Real Madrid in the semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup on Wednesday.
Barca were beaten 3-2 after extra-time in Saudi Arabia to make it five consecutive Real Madrid victories in Clasico games.
But Xavi's side, who sit 17 points behind the La Liga leaders, were far from outclassed and instead showed why there is great hope at the club for the future.
"It was clear that it was a day when we showed courage and took responsibility with the ball. Today was a day to go out with your head held high despite the defeat," said Xavi afterwards.
"We were superior to Madrid in many moments," he added.
Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema twice gave Real Madrid the lead but both times Barcelona pegged them back, with Luuk de Jong equalising before half-time and then Ansu Fati heading in to force extra-time.
Fede Valverde scored the winner to send Madrid through to Sunday's final, when they will meet either Atletico Madrid or Athletic Bilbao, who play the second semi on Thursday.
"It's two different feelings," said Xavi. "A very bad feeling of defeat but on the other hand we can feel very proud of the game. We need a little more patience."
Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti was pleased with his team's ruthlessness on the break.
"The game was even, they had more possession, we had more counter-attacks," Ancelotti said.
Gerard Pique said Barcelona are getting closer to being a team that can challenge for trophies again.
"I think playing like this we are going to start winning and start competing for lots of titles," Pique said.
The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has entered self-isolation
Football1 week ago
The league has postponed 18 games so far due to a mixture of Covid-19 outbreaks and injuries at several clubs
Football1 week ago
'They managed to take all the jewellery and leave me with my face in this state'
Football1 week ago
City coach Pep Guardiola cautions against suggestions that the title race is now looking like a one-horse race
Football2 weeks ago
Atleti said Simeone, captain Koke, midfielder Hector Herrera plus forwards Antoine Griezmann and Joao Felix all tested positive for the coronavirus
Football2 weeks ago
Van Dijk did not look for excuses for the loss on Tuesday despite Leicester's goal scored by Ademola Lookman coming from their only shot on target
Football2 weeks ago
The 39-year-old Spaniard first had the infection in March 2020
Football2 weeks ago
Ronaldo said on social media that it was "a dream come true"
Football2 weeks ago