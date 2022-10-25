Ronaldo returns to training with Man United squad after omission

When Qatar was confirmed as the host association for next year's games, it withdrew the bid for the following edition, which comes 4 years later
Cristiano Ronaldo returned to first-team training with Manchester United on Tuesday after being omitted from the squad ahead of the team’s Premier League match at Chelsea at the weekend.
Ronaldo was disciplined for refusing to come on as a substitute in United’s 2-0 win over Tottenham in the league on Wednesday. He then headed to the locker room before the final whistle of the game at Old Trafford in a show of dissent.
United manager Erik ten Hag said afterwards that the Portugal striker “remains an important part of the squad” but had to be sanctioned for the sake of the culture within the team.
Ahead of Saturday’s game at Chelsea, which United drew 1-1, Ronaldo did individual training with fitness coaches at the club’s training ground.
Now he is back in practice with the squad ahead of the home game against Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa League on Thursday.
China relinquished rights earlier this year as it pursued a zero-Covid policy; South Korea, Indonesia also participated in bidding to host after the withdrawal
He is expected to play a key role for Brazil at the big game in Qatar, as the South American giants seek to win the trophy for the first time since 2002
Jurgen Klopp's men are still 10 points behind City and 14 adrift of Premier League leaders Arsenal
The result left Arsenal on 27 points from 10 games, four ahead of Manchester City lost to Liverpool on Sunday
Barcelona, who spent heavily in the summer to try and catch up with their rivals, now trail them by three points
Team is currently fifth in the Premier League table, one point ahead of Newcastle
Lawyers are seeking five-year jail terms for the 30-year-old footballer and his father