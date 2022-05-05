Real Madrid stun Man City in epic clash to reach Champions League final

Real Madrid will face Liverpool in the final

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema (centre) celebrates with Vinicius Junior (left) and Eder Militao after scoring his team's third goal against Manchester City. (AFP)

Real Madrid staged a stunning late fightback to beat Manchester City 3-1 in extra-time in the Champions League semifinal second leg on Wednesday.

The Spanish giants set up a final clash with Liverpool with a 6-5 win on aggregate over Man City.

Karim Benzema's goal from the penalty spot in the 95th minute clinched the deal for Real Madrid.

Earlier, Real Madrid forward Rodrygo scored two injury-time goals in the second half to send the semifinal second leg to extra time.

City led 4-3 from the first leg and appeared to be heading to a second successive final when Riyad Mahrez struck on 73 minutes, but Rodrygo netted twice in as many minutes to level the tie at 5-5 on aggregate.

Benzema scored in the first half of the extra-time as Real held on for a memorable win in Madrid.