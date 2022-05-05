Real Madrid stun Man City in epic clash to reach Champions League final

There are just 16 professional footballers in the top four tiers of English football with British South Asian heritage
Football6 days ago
Real Madrid staged a stunning late fightback to beat Manchester City 3-1 in extra-time in the Champions League semifinal second leg on Wednesday.
The Spanish giants set up a final clash with Liverpool with a 6-5 win on aggregate over Man City.
Karim Benzema's goal from the penalty spot in the 95th minute clinched the deal for Real Madrid.
Earlier, Real Madrid forward Rodrygo scored two injury-time goals in the second half to send the semifinal second leg to extra time.
City led 4-3 from the first leg and appeared to be heading to a second successive final when Riyad Mahrez struck on 73 minutes, but Rodrygo netted twice in as many minutes to level the tie at 5-5 on aggregate.
Benzema scored in the first half of the extra-time as Real held on for a memorable win in Madrid.
There are just 16 professional footballers in the top four tiers of English football with British South Asian heritage
Football6 days ago
Liverpool are looking to win Europe's biggest prize for the second time in four years, having also reached the final in 2018
Football1 week ago
Shakhtar Donetsk led Dynamo Kyiv by two points when the season was interrupted due to the conflict with Russia
Football1 week ago
City were two up after just 11 minutes and also led 3-1 and 4-2, but Real refused to surrender in one of the Champions League's greatest games
Football1 week ago
After knocking out Juventus and Bayern Munich, Villarreal are looking to pull off another shock by defeating Liverpool
Football1 week ago
Real have won Europe's top trophy a record 13 times while City remain in search of their first Champions League title
Football1 week ago
Liverpool pushed local rivals Everton towards relegation with a 2-0 win in the Merseyside derby
Football1 week ago
PSG have an unassailable 16-point lead over second-placed Marseille with four matches remaining
Football1 week ago