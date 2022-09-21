Qatar to suspend entry of visitors during Fifa World Cup 2022

The Ministry of Interior called on all not to violate the rules in order to ensure the successful organisation of the highly anticipated football event

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Wed 21 Sep 2022, 6:05 PM Last updated: Wed 21 Sep 2022, 6:16 PM

Authorities in Qatar have announced entry and exit regulations to and from the country during the Fifa World Cup, including the suspension of entry for visitors effective from November 1, 2022.

Col. Jassim Al Sayed, Executive Director, Office of the Commander of the Tournament Security Operations, explained that Hayya card holders will be allowed to enter the country during this period. They can also stay in the country till January 23, 2023.

Brig. Abdulla Khalifa Al-Muftah, Director of Public Relations Dept and head of Media Unit, Security Committee, added that the entry of visitors to the country through its air, land and marine borders will be suspended until December 23 this year.

The decision, however, will not affect exempted categories such as Qatari citizens, residents and GCC citizens holding a Qatari ID card, holders of personal visas and work entry permits, as well as approved humanitarian cases.

The Ministry of Interior called on all to abide by the laws and regulations issued in this regard and not to violate them in order to ensure the successful organisation of the upcoming World Cup event.

ALSO READ: