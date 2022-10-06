Messi says 2022 Qatar World Cup will 'surely' be his last

Lewandowski has scored in six straight rounds after failing only in the league opener
Argentina captain Lionel Messi said Thursday that the 2022 World Cup in Qatar will "surely" be the last of his career.
"It's my last World Cup, surely. I feel good physically, I was able to do a very good pre-season this year, which I couldn't do last year. It was essential to get to where I am, with a good state of mind and a lot of hope," the 35-year-old told ESPN-Argentina.
Messi made his international debut in 2007 and has since won 164 caps for Argentina.
ALSO READ:
Lewandowski has scored in six straight rounds after failing only in the league opener
1994 World Cup-winning captain Dunga believes Brazil have a very big chance to win their sixth World Cup in Qatar
Argentina are on a 35-match unbeaten run as they look to win their third Fifa World Cup title
The World Cup-bound Wales have lost five of their six Nations League games
France lost 2-0 to Denmark in the Nations League on Sunday
The Dutch edged Belgium 1-0 at the Amsterdam Arena to ensure top spot in their group in the Nations League
When Germany won the title at the Brazil World Cup in 2014, the players received bonuses of 300,000 euros each
England have been relegated from the Nations League top tier after a five-match winless run in which they lost twice to Hungary