Healthy Diet, Happy Life

Nyma Peracha, Head Health Coach at Be More Healthy.

Published: Fri 17 May 2024, 10:06 AM

Hypertension is something that sadly has become a very common health condition, says Nyma Peracha, Head Health Coach at Be More Healthy. “With the fast paced lives we all live and the readily available access to processed foods, poor diets are on the rise!”

Dubai with all its offerings from delicious desserts at the newest hotspot to fabulous fine dining at night our diet sometimes can be easily neglected. Having been in the health and fitness industry for almost a decade Nyma advocates the importance of healthy living as a long-term lifestyle and not a short-term fad. Living a healthy lifestyle with healthy habits is so crucial for the human body.

Causes of hypertension stem from a variety of external factors. Some major factors are ;diets high in sodium, diets high in unhealthy processed fats and diets high in refined and processed carbohydrates.

Who does not love to indulge over the weekends perhaps dining out with friends or ordering in their favourite burger and fries?

Well no one is telling you not to indulge once in a while. Nyma herself too indulges in all the above but adheres via the 80/20 rule. Eat clean 80 per cent of the time and indulge in your favourite treats 20 per cent of the time.

“After all we are human and need to live a lifestyle which is sustainable,” according to Nyma.

In May 2023, Nyma Peracha formally known as The Keto Girl UAE rebranded her previous Keto concept and launched Be More Healthy. ‘Be More Healthy’ is a meal plan provider that not only offers fresh, organic, wholesome and calorie controlled meals but also provides a one on one service unlike any other meal plan provider in the UAE. Be More Healthy offers on going dietician support from Nyma Peracha herself along with the panel of health reps working within the company.

‘Be More Healthy’ does not believe in a one plan fits all concept. “Why not focus on living the best version of you whilst leaving your health in our trusty hands. We offer plans such as Lifestyle Plan (a calorie controlled) balanced plan, Keto Plans, Low Carb Plans and Low Fat Plans.” Before enrolling in any plan ‘Be More Healthy’ books an over the phone consultation to recommend and guide each and every one of our clients better ensuring that the plan you have chosen matches your health requirements.

Today is World Hypertension Day. Lets take our health back in our own control and work towards a Healtheir, Happier Better You. Be the ‘Best Version of Yourself’ with Be More Healthy’s freshly delivered meal plans straight to your door step. We take the “tension” out of hypertension.

