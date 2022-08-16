Fifa suspends Indian football federation over third-party influences

The Dutch coach was quick to downplay the significance of the result, however, against a Liverpool side that made 21 substitutions
Fifa on Monday suspended the Indian football federation with "immediate effect due to undue influence from third parties", jeopardising the country's staging of the U-17 Women's World Cup in October.
World football's governing body called the infraction a "serious violation of the Fifa Statutes".
The suspension will remain in place until the All India Football Federation (AIFF) regains full control of its daily affairs, Fifa said in a statement.
The AIFF is in disarray and being run by administrators after former chief Praful Patel stayed in office beyond his term without fresh elections, which courts ruled invalid.
India is due to host the U-17 Women's World Cup from October 11-30. The 2020 tournament in India was cancelled and then postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Much of Ukraine's football infrastructure, such as stadiums and training grounds, has been damaged in Russian strikes
Pogba, who left United when his contract expired last month, has signed a four-year contract with Juventus
Portugal star reportedly asked to leave the Red Devils
Sterling joined City for £49m in 2015 from Liverpool and has won four Premier League titles among nine major trophies in his time at Etihad Stadium
Pochettino had one year left on his contract and is the fourth straight coach to be fired by PSG
Newly promoted to the Italian second tier, Palermo join a portfolio also includes New York City, Sichuan Jiuniu in China and Mumbai City in India
Jesus, 25, reunites with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who was Pep Guardiola's assistant at City before taking over the Gunners