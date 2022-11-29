Entire Juventus board of directors resigns

Statement from US-based Glazer family says it was commencing a process to explore strategic alternatives, including a new investment or a potential sale,
The entire board of directors at Juventus has resigned, including president Andrea Agnelli and vice president Pavel Nedved, the Italian Serie A club said in a statement Monday.
The board stepped down en masse "having considered the centrality and relevance of pending legal and accounting issues", it said in a reference to an ongoing police investigation.
Prosecutors in Turin have since last year been exploring allegations of false accounting and irregularities in the transfer and loans of players.
The outgoing board "considered to be in the best social interest to recommend that Juventus equip itself with a new Board of Directors to address these issues," the statement said.
Managing director Maurizio Arrivabene was asked to stay on for an interim period while a new board could be brought together for the Turin giants, the club said.
