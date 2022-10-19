Dubai: When former England football star wooed his wife-to-be at Burj Al Arab

Jamie Carragher, former defender for Liverpool and now commentator, and Nicola Hart have been married for close to 25 years

by James Jose Published: Wed 19 Oct 2022, 7:08 AM

Jamie Carragher was an admirable defender during his time for club, and for country — Liverpool and England. But in an effort to woo his childhood sweetheart, Carragher put all hands on deck and went all out in attack.

The 44-year-old, who is now a football commentator, recalled how a stay at Dubai’s swanky hotel — the Burj Al Arab — back in the day, did the trick.

Carragher revealed that he spent quite a bit on the room, in an effort to woo her. “I was trying to impress her,” Carragher was quoted as saying by Mirror, about the Burj Al Arab. And it certainly worked as he and his wife Nicola Hart have been married for close to 25 years now.

“It was our first holiday together, she wasn’t the wife then,” he added.

Carragher and Nicola have two children, with his son James currently playing for Wigan Athletic.

