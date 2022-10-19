Dubai: When former England football star wooed his wife-to-be at Burj Al Arab

Barcelona, who spent heavily in the summer to try and catch up with their rivals, now trail them by three points
Jamie Carragher was an admirable defender during his time for club, and for country — Liverpool and England. But in an effort to woo his childhood sweetheart, Carragher put all hands on deck and went all out in attack.
The 44-year-old, who is now a football commentator, recalled how a stay at Dubai’s swanky hotel — the Burj Al Arab — back in the day, did the trick.
Carragher revealed that he spent quite a bit on the room, in an effort to woo her. “I was trying to impress her,” Carragher was quoted as saying by Mirror, about the Burj Al Arab. And it certainly worked as he and his wife Nicola Hart have been married for close to 25 years now.
“It was our first holiday together, she wasn’t the wife then,” he added.
Carragher and Nicola have two children, with his son James currently playing for Wigan Athletic.
ALSO READ:
Barcelona, who spent heavily in the summer to try and catch up with their rivals, now trail them by three points
Team is currently fifth in the Premier League table, one point ahead of Newcastle
Lawyers are seeking five-year jail terms for the 30-year-old footballer and his father
The 21-year-old England international is due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on Monday facing three counts
21-year-old was first held in January over alleged rape and assault of a young woman
Although the two teams may not have superstars, having rosters comprising entirely domestic-based players does give coaches some benefits
The case stems from a complaint by DIS, which owned 40% of the rights to the Brazillian footballer when he was at Santos
FCB, who were one of the last major clubs without a shirt sponsor, said that the move was part of their efforts to bring soccer and music together