Dubai Globe Soccer Awards: Real Madrid star Karim Benzema crowned Men’s Player of the Year

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah voted TikTok Fans' Player of the Year

Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, presents Mo Salah the TikTok Fans' Player of the Year award. Supplied photo

By Leslie Wilson Jr Published: Thu 17 Nov 2022, 11:02 PM Last updated: Thu 17 Nov 2022, 11:40 PM

Rea Madrid striker Karim Benzema won the coveted Men’s Player of the Year award at the 13th Dubai Globe Soccer Awards, which were presented at a glittering ceremony at Madinat Jumeirah Resort, where Mo Salah and former stars Wayne Rooney and Zlatan Ibrahimovic also earned exciting citations.

It was a second successive award for the 34-year-old Benzema who was being recognised for football excellence, having only last month claimed the Ballon D’Or, football’s most prestigious award.

Real Madrid swept the Men’s Club of the Year Award while Rooney and Ibrahimovic shared the Player Career Award.

The marquee event was organised by the Dubai Sports Council and attended by some of the biggest names in world football including, Sergio Ramos, Paolo Maldini and Francesco Totti.

The complete Awards winners list: