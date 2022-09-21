Chelsea official sacked over 'inappropriate messages'

Christian Gytkjaer netted a historic goal 15 minutes from the end at the U-Power Stadium to move the club off the bottom of the table
Chelsea said they have terminated commercial director Damian Willoughby's employment with immediate effect after receiving evidence he had sent "inappropriate messages" before being appointed by the Premier League side.
Willoughby began working at Chelsea earlier this month following the club's takeover by an investment group led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital.
"Evidence of inappropriate messages sent by Mr Willoughby, prior to his appointment at Chelsea FC earlier this month, has recently been provided to and investigated by the club," a club spokesperson told Reuters.
While they were sent prior to his employment at the club, such behaviour runs absolutely counter to the workplace environment and corporate culture being established by the club's new ownership."
Willoughby has yet to reply to a request for comment from Reuters.
The Telegraph reported that Willoughby had been sending the messages to a football finance agent from last year. The report added that Willoughby's lawyers had declined to comment.
Brentford boss Thomas Frank said he believes Arsenal will be title contenders
Nwaneri became the youngest debutant in the history of Premier League
A judicial source said that four other people being held and questioned over the case, had also been charged and detained
Chelsea owner Boehly believes a game similar to the NBA's All-Star game could catch on in Britain
Milan are seven-time European champions but have only returned to the top table in recent seasons after years in the doldrums
Bayern Munich rode their luck at the Allianz Arena in the first half but improved after the break to beat a spirited Barcelona 2-0
Bayern scored twice in four minutes against the run of play to move top of Group C, three points above second-placed Barca