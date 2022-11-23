Manchester United owners consider sale of club

The UAE and Argentina will play a warm-up match in front of a sold-out crowd at the Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday evening
The owners of Manchester United said on Tuesday they were open to selling the English football giants.
A statement issued by Manchester United plc said: "The board will consider all strategic alternatives, including new investment into the club, a sale, or other transactions involving the company."
The US-based Glazer family have owned United for 17 years but their reign has been marked by declining on-field performance and repeated fan protests.
Fans of the team have been clamouring for a change of ownership and the Glazers have been the target of intense criticism after five years without a trophy.
“As we seek to continue building on the Club’s history of success, the Board has authorised a thorough evaluation of strategic alternatives,” the company said in a statement.
Glazers bought the club for 790 million pounds ($939.07 million) in 2005 in a highly leveraged deal which has been criticised for loading debt onto the club. United has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 2012.
