Manchester United owners consider sale of club

Statement from US-based Glazer family says it was commencing a process to explore strategic alternatives, including a new investment or a potential sale,

Manchester United's Wayne Rooney lifts the trophy as Manchester United players celebrate their victory after the English League Cup final in 2017. The club hasn't won a trophy after 2017. — AFP file
By Agencies

Published: Wed 23 Nov 2022, 2:07 AM

Last updated: Wed 23 Nov 2022, 2:23 AM

The owners of Manchester United said on Tuesday they were open to selling the English football giants.

A statement issued by Manchester United plc said: "The board will consider all strategic alternatives, including new investment into the club, a sale, or other transactions involving the company."

The US-based Glazer family have owned United for 17 years but their reign has been marked by declining on-field performance and repeated fan protests.

Fans of the team have been clamouring for a change of ownership and the Glazers have been the target of intense criticism after five years without a trophy.

“As we seek to continue building on the Club’s history of success, the Board has authorised a thorough evaluation of strategic alternatives,” the company said in a statement.

Glazers bought the club for 790 million pounds ($939.07 million) in 2005 in a highly leveraged deal which has been criticised for loading debt onto the club. United has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 2012.


