Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Manchester United with immediate effect

This year's World Cup is the first to be played in the middle of the season in Europe, where most of the top stars are based
Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo will leave with immediate effect, the Premier League team said on Tuesday. This marks an end to the Portugal captain's bitter second spell at Old Trafford.
"Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect. The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future," United said in a statement.
The club thanked the striker for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wished him and his family well for the future.
The statement said, "Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team’s progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch."
On Novemeber 14, the Club said they were "considering their response" to an interview given by Cristiano where he said he felt "betrayed" by the club.
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been a peripheral figure on the field for United since Erik ten Hag took charge as manager in May.
Ronaldo was disciplined after refusing to come on as a substitute in a 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur last month, but had returned to the side in recent weeks and even captained the Red Devils in a 3-1 loss at Aston Villa.
ALSO READ:
However, the 37-year-old was absent from the squad in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Fulham in United's last match before a six-week break for the World Cup.
"I don't have respect for him because he doesn't show respect for me," Ronaldo said of Ten Hag in an interview on Sunday with the Piers Morgan Uncensored TV show.
"Not only the coach, but another two or three guys around the club. I felt betrayed."
When quizzed again if senior club executives were trying to oust him, Ronaldo replied: "Yes, I felt betrayed and I felt like some people don't want me here, not only this year but last year too."
In a statement, the Old Trafford club had said: "Manchester United notes the media coverage regarding an interview by Cristiano Ronaldo.
This year's World Cup is the first to be played in the middle of the season in Europe, where most of the top stars are based
It is 20 years since a Brazil inspired by the sumptuous attacking triumvirate of Ronaldo, Rivaldo and Ronaldinho last lifted the greatest prize in football
The 35-year-old superstar will again shoulder Argentina's hopes in Qatar
Haaland has enhanced his reputation as one of Europe's top strikers following his move to City from Borussia Dortmund in the close season
Celebrity international footballers raise money during a charity match organised by Noor Foundation Dubai
England team, spearheaded by striker Harry Kane, head to Qatar seeking to go one better than four years ago when they lost in the semifinals
Fifa cleared Castillo to play after Chile had claimed the player was ineligible to represent Ecuador
He says the month-long tournament, to be held in Qatar from November 20 to December 18, offers the world 'a unique platform of unity and peace'