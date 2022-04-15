UAE

Bahrain's Investcorp in talks to buy Italian football giants AC Milan

The deal to buy the Serie A club from current owners Elliott Management Corporation was close to being completed

AC Milan are currently leading the points table in Italy. (Agencies)
By Reuters

Published: Fri 15 Apr 2022, 4:58 PM

Bahrain-based Investcorp has entered into ‘exclusivity talks’ to purchase Italian club AC Milan, a source close to the deal said on Friday.

The source said the deal to buy the Serie A club from current owners Elliott Management Corporation was close to being completed.

Investcorp is an asset manager with lines of business including: private equity, real estate, absolute return investments, infrastructure, credit management, and strategic capital. It manages over $42 billion in assets.

American firm Elliott Management Corporation took over seven-times European champions Milan in 2018.

Investcorp would not comment when contacted by Reuters while the club and Elliott Management did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Milan have won Serie A, Italy’s top flight league title, 18 times but not since 2011 — the club are currently top of the table.


