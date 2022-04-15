Bahrain's Investcorp in talks to buy Italian football giants AC Milan

Fifa sold more than 800,000 of the three million tickets for the tournament, which starts November 21, in a first round of the campaign
Bahrain-based Investcorp has entered into ‘exclusivity talks’ to purchase Italian club AC Milan, a source close to the deal said on Friday.
The source said the deal to buy the Serie A club from current owners Elliott Management Corporation was close to being completed.
Investcorp is an asset manager with lines of business including: private equity, real estate, absolute return investments, infrastructure, credit management, and strategic capital. It manages over $42 billion in assets.
American firm Elliott Management Corporation took over seven-times European champions Milan in 2018.
Investcorp would not comment when contacted by Reuters while the club and Elliott Management did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Milan have won Serie A, Italy’s top flight league title, 18 times but not since 2011 — the club are currently top of the table.
