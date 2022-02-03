UAE: Where to find doughnuts for every mood

Relish one of the best brunches in the city that reimagines Indian cuisine with global flavours
Golden, light and fluffy is the perfect way to describe a doughnut. These heavenly treats are round food for every mood. Here is a guide to the best doughnuts across the UAE...
Duck Donuts
Famous for its coffee and specially baked doughnuts, Duck Donuts shows its love through doughnuts! This cafe with a rich past lets you select your doughnuts, choosing from a wide variety of coatings, toppings and drizzle.
Location: Marina Walk, Dubai
Price: Dh110 (for two)
Doh!
Started as a simple stall in Dubai’s Ripe Market, the Emirati-owned startup has become popular for its doughnuts and their famous mini doughnuts which are cooked right in front of you! They have over 16 toppings and 12 types of sprinkles to choose from.
Location: Al Barsha South, Dubai
Price: Dh55 (for two)
Donnacino
If you’re vegan, this is the perfect place for you! Along with the normal assorted doughnuts, Donnacino provides doughnuts for vegans without sacrificing the taste and quality of their sweet treats.
Location: Jumeira Lake Towers, Dubai
Price: Dh55 (for two)
Dunkin
When talking about doughnuts, we can’t forget about the legendary Dunkin Donuts! Renowned for its doughnuts, Dunkin has the classic flavours and they serve limited-edition doughnuts in their many outlets across the UAE.
Location: Al Safa, Al Karama, Dubai Mall, Dubai Festival City
Price: Dh78 (for two)
Donuts Time
A home-grown brand, famous for its diverse doughnuts, is one of the best places for doughnuts! With several branches across the UAE, Donuts Time is still able to maintain the rich taste we typically associate with doughnuts.
Location: Jumeirah, Nad Al Hamar, Hatta, Al Khawaneej, Dubai
Price: Dh50 (for two)
Krispy Kreme
Whether you prefer the classic Orginal Glazed Doughnuts or the Assorted Donuts, Krispy Kreme has everything you need! Add a cup of coffee and it would be the perfect combination with their light and fluffy delicacies.
Location: Jumeirah 3, Burjuman, Al Ghurair, Festival City Mall
Price: Dh25 (for one)
