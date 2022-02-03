UAE: Where to find doughnuts for every mood

By Tobith Tom Published: Thu 3 Feb 2022, 11:26 PM

Golden, light and fluffy is the perfect way to describe a doughnut. These heavenly treats are round food for every mood. Here is a guide to the best doughnuts across the UAE...

Duck Donuts

Famous for its coffee and specially baked doughnuts, Duck Donuts shows its love through doughnuts! This cafe with a rich past lets you select your doughnuts, choosing from a wide variety of coatings, toppings and drizzle.

Location: Marina Walk, Dubai

Price: Dh110 (for two)

Doh!

Started as a simple stall in Dubai’s Ripe Market, the Emirati-owned startup has become popular for its doughnuts and their famous mini doughnuts which are cooked right in front of you! They have over 16 toppings and 12 types of sprinkles to choose from.

Location: Al Barsha South, Dubai

Price: Dh55 (for two)

Donnacino

If you’re vegan, this is the perfect place for you! Along with the normal assorted doughnuts, Donnacino provides doughnuts for vegans without sacrificing the taste and quality of their sweet treats.

Location: Jumeira Lake Towers, Dubai

Price: Dh55 (for two)

Dunkin

When talking about doughnuts, we can’t forget about the legendary Dunkin Donuts! Renowned for its doughnuts, Dunkin has the classic flavours and they serve limited-edition doughnuts in their many outlets across the UAE.

Location: Al Safa, Al Karama, Dubai Mall, Dubai Festival City

Price: Dh78 (for two)

Donuts Time

A home-grown brand, famous for its diverse doughnuts, is one of the best places for doughnuts! With several branches across the UAE, Donuts Time is still able to maintain the rich taste we typically associate with doughnuts.

Location: Jumeirah, Nad Al Hamar, Hatta, Al Khawaneej, Dubai

Price: Dh50 (for two)

Krispy Kreme

Whether you prefer the classic Orginal Glazed Doughnuts or the Assorted Donuts, Krispy Kreme has everything you need! Add a cup of coffee and it would be the perfect combination with their light and fluffy delicacies.

Location: Jumeirah 3, Burjuman, Al Ghurair, Festival City Mall

Price: Dh25 (for one)