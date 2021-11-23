Chef's Table to dish out a feast at Abu Dhabi Culinary Season event

Twenty restaurants get together to give residents a taste of fine dining

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 23 Nov 2021, 7:02 PM

Fine dining at an affordable price? That is exactly what the the third edition of Chef’s Table promises to dish out by lining up 20 restaurants that will raise the culinary bar in Abu Dhabi.

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) is bringing back its incredible Chef’s Table initiative as part of the Abu Dhabi Culinary season that runs till November 27.

The Chef’s Table features some of the city’s finest restaurants serving up signature and best-selling dishes for unique menu offerings. Diners can select from three-course or four-course set menus.

Participating restaurants include Raclette, with its culinary maestros creating a set menu which features its signature Beef Tartare; Buddha Bar and its Limeno Ceviche, Catch, which will include its Kumquat Chicken; COYA’s signature platter; and Cyan Brasserie, which will present Duck Leg Confit.

Other popular dishes include burgundy snails at Fouquet’s; Stir-fry Wild Prawns at Hakkasan; Cheese Kunafa at Li Beirut; Dal Makhani at Martabaan; and Seekh Tacos at Moksh.

Niri will showcase its sesame Soya Beef; and other signature dishes include Kolhapuri Mutton Rassa at Punjab Grill; ravioli filled with sun dried tomato at Sayad; Beeting Salmon at Sole, Tiramisu at Terra Secca; Sushi and Sashimi platter at Tori No Su; Smoked Guacamole at VaKaVa; and Eggplant Parmigiana at Villa Toscana.

Combining fine dining with value for money, the set menus are priced between Dh 255 and Dh420. Pre-booking is recommended for all restaurants.

Abu Dhabi Culinary Season runs until December 9 and sees a host of other events and activations taking place across the capital.