Best rooftop restaurants in the UAE

Dubai - Behold the city skyline from these rooftop restaurants

By Michelle Young Published: Thu 18 Nov 2021, 7:54 PM

Whimsical open-air space with wraparound terrace offering breathtaking views of the pristine beaches and magnificent skyscrapers, rooftop restaurants can be a vantage point to experience the city’s sunset hues and glittering lights. Here are some of the best rooftop diners the city has to offer.

Paros

Enjoy the views of Dubai Marina, Burj Al Arab, Burj Khalifa, Emirates Golf Course, Arabian Gulf and beyond, as you feast on one of the best Mediterranean flavours with influences from Southern Europe, the Levant, and the Middle East. Their menu offers mezzeh, salads, soup, starters, sandwiches and flatbreads, from the grill, Greek tapas, main course and desserts.

Location: Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers

Average cost: Dh250 approx. (for two)

SoBe

Indulge in the unbelievable 360 degree views of Dubai at this South Beach Miami-inspired rooftop restaurant serving international cuisine. Although this place sits on the fifth floor, it undoubtedly gives the city’s best sunset views as the dusk approaches in the backdrop of the Arabian Gulf. Be sure to try their chorizo croquetas and move on to crudo (tuna tartare, hamachi tostadas, seabags ceviche), tacos and more.

Location: W Dubai The Palm

Average cost: Dh450 approx. (for two)

Penthouse

This hugely popular spot overlooking The Palm is a lively destination offering breath-taking views from its glass-panelled terrace on the 16th floor, as well as some not-to-miss munchies. Watch the orange skies in the evening as you try their signature dishes including miso-marinated black cod, grilled wagyu steak, salmon teriyaki, chicken level 16 and smoked lamb chops. Location: Five Palm Jumeirah

Average cost: Dh410 approx. (for two)

CÉ LA VI

Adore the magnificent Burj Khalifa and admire the views of Downtown Dubai as you dine at Singapore’s famed restaurant on the 54th floor. Either indulge in a three-course set meal or order à la carte curated by Chef Howard Ko, starters including sweet and savory shiitake mushroom donuts, diver scallop grenobloise among many other drool-worthy contemporary Asian dishes.

Location: Level 54, Address Sky View Hotel

Average cost: Dh450 approx. (for two)

Pure Sky Lounge

You get to the experience the picturesque panoramic view over the Palm Jumeirah and the Arabian Gulf, as you sit up in the clouds, literally, on this 35th floor terrace restaurant. The chic seating gives you an oceanic vibe and the thoughtfully crafted menu makes for an unforgettable dining experience. They serve Asian and continental cuisine including assorted, piping hot mezzeh that you can savour in the winter months.

Location: Hilton Dubai The Walk

Average cost: Dh355 approx. (for two)

Level 43 Sky Lounge

Standing tall amid the city’s skyline, this sleek and stylish restaurant will surely set you drifting in the skies of the bustling Sheikh Zayed Road. You will find yourself wanting to try almost everything on their menu, from finger foods and freshly-made sushis. They offer dishes like maki collection, steak fries, crispy nachos, grilled octopus and more.

Location: Four Points by Sheraton Sheikh Zayed Road

Average cost: Dh450 approx. (for two)