Offside with Sahil: Martinez must start for Argentina against Mexico

He set the record when he smashed a penalty during Portugal's game with Ghana in Doha
Well, the whole world knows that Argentina were off to a horrific start in the World Cup, after falling to Saudi Arabia.
This loss was deemed as one of the biggest ever upsets in the history of World Cups and it also broke Argentina's unbeaten streak of 36 games.
Some changes are definitely needed in the line-up against Mexico as many people rightfully pointed out the exclusion of Lisandro Martinez was a poor decision.
He has been in immense form for Manchester United and surely will bring an extra fire power to the backline for Argentina. Manager Lionel Scaloni instead had opted for Nicolas Otamendi for the match against Saudi Arabia.
Another questionable selection was picking Alejandro Gomez who has not been in the best form and there many better options in the squad.
Scaloni must turn his head towards Paulo Dybala, who is just coming back from injury and must be given the opportunity to start for Argentina since he was in brilliant for AS Roma. The pressure is all over Argentina and for sure it won’t be an easy encounter against Mexico.
It is a must-win game for Argentina after the shock loss to Saudi Arabia and they will have to ensure that they get their act together right now or it will be end of the road for Lionel Messi, who probably is playing his last World cup.
It is now or never for Argentina.
Korea's possession-based football forced the opponent to resort to the long-ball tactic as Group H encounter ends in a goalless draw
The party shifts offshore for die-hard football fans
The main area includes many big screens and comfortable seating to host hundreds of supporters who will be watching and cheering for their favourite teams
Kim has travelled to Qatar with three of his friends from Seoul to support their national team at this Fifa World Cup
But one would back Gareth Southgate's men in this game because of the experience that they have, writes Sahil Sajan
The activities will run until the final in Qatar
Over the past few weeks, the ride-hailing company offered famous footballers whose countries didn't qualify for this year's tournament one last chance to go to Doha as 'captains'