Offside with Sahil: Martinez must start for Argentina against Mexico

Paulo Dybala, who is just coming back from injury, must be given the opportunity to start

Argentina's defender Lisandro Martinez (right) controls the ball during a training session. — AFP

By Sahil Sajan Published: Sat 26 Nov 2022, 12:26 AM Last updated: Sat 26 Nov 2022, 12:28 AM

Well, the whole world knows that Argentina were off to a horrific start in the World Cup, after falling to Saudi Arabia.

This loss was deemed as one of the biggest ever upsets in the history of World Cups and it also broke Argentina's unbeaten streak of 36 games.

Sahil Sajan.

Some changes are definitely needed in the line-up against Mexico as many people rightfully pointed out the exclusion of Lisandro Martinez was a poor decision.

He has been in immense form for Manchester United and surely will bring an extra fire power to the backline for Argentina. Manager Lionel Scaloni instead had opted for Nicolas Otamendi for the match against Saudi Arabia.

Another questionable selection was picking Alejandro Gomez who has not been in the best form and there many better options in the squad.

Scaloni must turn his head towards Paulo Dybala, who is just coming back from injury and must be given the opportunity to start for Argentina since he was in brilliant for AS Roma. The pressure is all over Argentina and for sure it won’t be an easy encounter against Mexico.

It is a must-win game for Argentina after the shock loss to Saudi Arabia and they will have to ensure that they get their act together right now or it will be end of the road for Lionel Messi, who probably is playing his last World cup.

It is now or never for Argentina.