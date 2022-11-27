'Never thought this was possible': Fifa World Cup is a dream come true for these Moroccan fans

Morocco stunned the powerful Belgian team with an unforgettable 2-0 victory at the Al Thumama Stadium on Sunday

Yousuf (second from right)

By Rituraj Borkakoty in Doha Published: Sun 27 Nov 2022, 9:29 PM

Yousuf couldn’t sleep all night on Saturday as he had a night flight from Morocco to Qatar. He was hoping everything would be perfect – no flight delays and no other hassles – so he could land in Doha on time to get into the Al Thumama Stadium for Morocco’s crunch World Cup game against the powerful Belgian team on Sunday.

Well – things turned out to be more than perfect for Yousuf.

This passionate Moroccan fan not only arrived on time for the game in Qatar; he also witnessed history as Morocco stunned Belgium 2-0.

“It’s a dream come true for us. I arrived here only this morning, just in time for the match. Then I got to watch a Moroccan victory against a powerful team. I really don’t have words to express my happiness now,” Yousuf told this reporter.

“This World Cup has been truly exceptional. We have seen how Saudi Arabia beat Argentina [and] Japan beat Germany. Now, Morocco’s victory over Belgium is amazing,” he said.

“It’s great for Asian football. I am especially happy that the Arab teams have done so well in this World Cup, which is happening is in an Arab country for the first time. I am really proud as an Arab.”

Houda, a Qatari resident, said she never imagined even in her wildest dreams that Morocco would beat a big European team.

“I am so happy and grateful that I live in Qatar and had [the] chance [to watch] Morocco play in a World Cup,” she said.

“My friend gave me the tickets, so I am grateful to her. I am so happy now because I got to see Morocco beat a big team. I never thought this was possible.”

Amine, who has travelled from Morocco to support the team, was jumping for joy when the team scored two late goals to earn a historic victory.

“They are such a powerful country in football. They have very good players and we were still able to score two goals. It’s amazing, incredible. I can’t believe it. We are so proud of our team,” he said.

Amine (second from right), Houda (left)

“Now I really believe that we can go and beat Canada in the last match to qualify for the next round.”

And Mounir, who has come all the way from Los Angeles to Qatar, felt his team showed better team spirit than the star-studded Belgian team.

Mounir (second from left)

“We are very relieved, to be honest with you. It was great; the expectations were high and the boys, they delivered. So we are very happy for them,” he said.

“Belgium is a very big team. They have big names. But I think they were lacking that team spirit – our boys played as a team.

“They didn’t have the same calibre, but I think the people around them supported them really well. That’s what made the difference today.”

