Fifa World Cup: Uruguay beat Ghana but fail to qualify for knockout stage

South Korea's win against Portugal places the former champions third on Group H

Uruguay midfielder Giorgian De Arrascaeta (centre) kicks the ball during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group H football match with Ghana at Al Janoub Stadium in Doha. –AFP

By Leslie Wilson Jr Published: Fri 2 Dec 2022, 9:13 PM

Two-time former Fifa World Cup champions Uruguay saved their best for the last when they defeated Ghana’s Black Stars 2-0 but it was not good enough to see La Celeste progress to the knockout stage of the tournament.

It was a first win for the South American following their loss to Portugal and draw against South Korea in earlier Group H matches.

Ghana, who were looking to settle a score with Uruguay, who they famously lost to on penalties in the 2010 quarterfinals, finished at the bottom of the group,

