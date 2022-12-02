Fifa World Cup: Uruguay beat Ghana but fail to qualify for knockout stage

Socceroos set sights on reaching quarter-finals for the first time in history
Two-time former Fifa World Cup champions Uruguay saved their best for the last when they defeated Ghana’s Black Stars 2-0 but it was not good enough to see La Celeste progress to the knockout stage of the tournament.
It was a first win for the South American following their loss to Portugal and draw against South Korea in earlier Group H matches.
Ghana, who were looking to settle a score with Uruguay, who they famously lost to on penalties in the 2010 quarterfinals, finished at the bottom of the group,
ALSO READ:
Socceroos set sights on reaching quarter-finals for the first time in history
The North African team last reached the knockout stage in the World Cup in 1986
Forward Youssef En-Nesyri doubled the lead in the 23rd minute
They finished third in their group behind Morocco
The group of friends hope to see the team win their third Cup before returning to the emirate to continue their celebration
Shock defeat to Saudi Arabia is now a distant memory for these fans as the team is now making them dream of singing the songs of triumph in Qatar
The Gulf nation, which is the smallest World Cup host nation by size since Switzerland in 1954, can be entered if three conditions are met
The latter still needs a World Cup winner's medal to cement his legacy as one of the sport's greatest players of all time