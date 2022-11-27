Fifa World Cup 2022: Croatia show quality to dispatch Canada 4-1

'It's a weight off our shoulders', said the 35-year-old, for whom this tournament is now the be-all and end-all of his dazzling career
Alphonso Davies netted Canada’s first goal at the Fifa World Cup on Sunday, but it was Croatia, spearheaded by a brace from Andrej Kramaric, who came away with an impressive 4-1 Group F win that ended any hope of the North Americans advancing while keeping their own alive.
After Davies had scored with a bullet header just over a minute into play, Croatia showed their class with Kramaric levelling in the 36th minute and Marko Livaja putting the 2018 finalists ahead just before the break.
Croatia got two more after the break, with Kramaric getting his second in the 70th minute and Lovro Majer scoring in stoppage time.
Croatia join Morocco at the top of the Group F standings on four points and now need only a draw in their final game against Belgium to progress. Canada, in the World Cup for just the second time, are bottom of the table and still looking for their first ever win.
'It's a weight off our shoulders', said the 35-year-old, for whom this tournament is now the be-all and end-all of his dazzling career
Lusail Stadium hosts the most people at the World Cup for the match between Argentina and Mexico since the 1994 final in the United States, according to Fifa
Goals from Piotr Zielinski and Robert Lewandowski and a penalty save from Wojciech Szczesny gave the Polish a 2-0 win at Education City Stadium
'I am very relieved and very, very happy,' Rafael said, as he gave a thumbs up to the team that bounced back after shock defeat to Saudi Arabia
Argentina keep their hopes for the last 16 alive after the win
They were still basking in the glow of the team’s improbable win against Argentina earlier this week
Giant killers fail to find the finishing touch against Poland and even miss a first-half penalty after conceding a goal
The striker scored twice to take his team into the knockout round