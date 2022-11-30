Australia beat Denmark, qualify for World Cup round of 16

Fifa World Cup: Saudi Arabia can beat Mexico to reach next round, says football pundit Al Balushi
Well-regarded television commentator wants the team to believe in their ability and take their chances against the South Americans
Australia made history on Wednesday with an unforgettable 1-0 win over Denmark in their last Group D game to qualify for the round of 16.
Mathew Leckie scored a brilliant individual goal in the 60th minute to earn Australia's place in the knockout stages of the Qatar World Cup.
Meanwhile, Denmark, semifinalists at the 2020 Euro, bowed out of the World Cup with just one point from three matches.
The Danes looked desperately for an equaliser late in the second half, but Australia survived to book their place in the next round.
