Australia beat Denmark, qualify for World Cup round of 16

The Danes looked desperately for an equaliser late in the second half, but Australia survived to book their place in the next round

Australia players celebrate qualifying for the knockout stages. Photo: Reuters

By Rituraj Borkakoty in Doha Published: Wed 30 Nov 2022, 8:55 PM Last updated: Wed 30 Nov 2022, 9:02 PM

Australia made history on Wednesday with an unforgettable 1-0 win over Denmark in their last Group D game to qualify for the round of 16.

Mathew Leckie scored a brilliant individual goal in the 60th minute to earn Australia's place in the knockout stages of the Qatar World Cup.

Meanwhile, Denmark, semifinalists at the 2020 Euro, bowed out of the World Cup with just one point from three matches.

