Video: Flash mob at Dubai International Airport delights passengers

Dubai - They danced to the beats of the official Expo 2020 song ‘This is our time’

By Staff Report Published: Sun 10 Oct 2021, 1:34 PM

Passengers arriving at the Dubai International Airport were in for a colourful treat as a group of dancers showed off their moves in a flash mob performance.

Dancing to the beats of the official Expo 2020 song, ‘This is our time’, the group performed synchronised moves much to the delight of the passengers arriving to terminals 1 and 2.

Some of the travellers could be seen tapping their feet and swinging their arms to the tune, as others took videos and selfies.

On day one of Expo 2020, a flash mob performance had enthralled visitors:

UAE-based airlines Etihad, Emirates and flydubai are offering free Expo tickets to passengers flying to the country.

The region’s first World Expo, which kicked off on October 1, will be on till March 31, 2022.