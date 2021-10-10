Video: Flash mob at Dubai International Airport delights passengers

The ABLF Talks at the Dubai Cares pavilion will highlight the need for hosting dialogues that showcase the integral qualities that define modern-day leaders as they seek to guide their organisations and countries responsibly
Passengers arriving at the Dubai International Airport were in for a colourful treat as a group of dancers showed off their moves in a flash mob performance.
Dancing to the beats of the official Expo 2020 song, ‘This is our time’, the group performed synchronised moves much to the delight of the passengers arriving to terminals 1 and 2.
Some of the travellers could be seen tapping their feet and swinging their arms to the tune, as others took videos and selfies.
On day one of Expo 2020, a flash mob performance had enthralled visitors:
UAE-based airlines Etihad, Emirates and flydubai are offering free Expo tickets to passengers flying to the country.
The region’s first World Expo, which kicked off on October 1, will be on till March 31, 2022.
Children made up a quarter of the total visits
UN Honour Day is being marked with a variety of events at Al Wasl Plaza and the #UNHub.
The only requirement is they have to apply for the paid-leave in advance
The high-energy basketball games are set to wow spectators at the Expo's Sports, Fitness and Wellness Hub
“As challenges rise, so has our level of determination to work together to create a better future," said the UN deputy secretary-general.
The sides discussed the UN’s participation at the Expo and its importance in establishing constructive global partnerships
National days and honour days at the world fair are opportunities to celebrate each of Expo’s 200-plus international participants
