Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed accompanies children to Expo 2020 Dubai

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed marks International Volunteer day with students at Sustainability Pavilion

By Web Desk Published: Mon 6 Dec 2021, 3:21 AM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, accompanied a group of school students to the Sustainability Pavilion of Expo 2020 Dubai on Sunday.

To mark the International Volunteers Day, Sheikh Mohamed welcomed the small children and took them to the Sustainability Pavilion. In a video shared by volunteers.ae on Twitter, Sheikh Mohamed was seen posing for photos with the students and talking to them.

Students are seen celebrating the opportunity to be with the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, who explains things to the students.