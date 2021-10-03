Look: Sheikh Mohammed visits Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait pavilions at Expo 2020

Dubai - The Dubai Ruler has been visiting the Expo site for the last three days

By Staff Report Published: Sun 3 Oct 2021, 12:47 PM

The UAE Vice-President visited the Expo 2020 site for the fourth day in a row on Sunday. He had been at the site for the grand opening ceremony on Thursday. He has been to the site for the last three days, visiting multiple pavilions.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Sunday visited the Qatar pavilion:

The pavilion’s sharp, sweeping form pays homage to the coat of arms of Qatar. It features two crossed, curved swords, encompassing a dhow and an island with palm trees. The design aims to translate these cultural elements to capture movement, mobility, strength, and tradition.

Sheikh Mohammed also visited the Bahrain Pavilion:

According to the Expo 2020 website, the pavilion features 126 columns, 11cm in diameter and 24m high, “that will join at several points and bring to mind weaving needles”.

Live weaving stations take visitors on a journey of craft, where they will experience loom-weaving to intricate traditional embroidery, including naqda, kurar, and palm weaving.

The UAE Vice-President then visited the Kuwaiti Pavilion:

The pavilion features a ‘Spring of Life’ feature inspired by Kuwait’s vision for sustainability. It is a “dynamic experience where visitors become part of the exhibition”, according to the Expo 2020 website.

The pavilion’s façade shimmers and reflects sunlight, “embodying Kuwait's nature and energy”.