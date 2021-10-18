Expo 2020 is a game-changer for Commonwealth of Dominica, says foreign minister

Dubai - The Dominica pavilion promotes itself as a paradise and a country open to investments from all over the world

The Commonwealth of Dominica wants to be an ambassador of global peace and unity — values that the island shares with the UAE.

Kenneth Darroux, the island's minister for foreign affairs, international business and diaspora relations, told Khaleej Times in an exclusive interview that he believes UAE will be a great trade partner for Dominica in the future.

Celebrating the Commonwealth of Dominica's National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai on October 16, Darroux and his delegation toured the pavilion, which provides a glimpse of the nation's plans for development, including sustainable tourism.

Through its pavilion at the Expo, Dominica, an island in the Caribbean, promotes itself as a paradise and a country open to investments from all over the world.

Darroux thanked the UAE for its support in hosting Dominica's pavilion at Expo 2020 and said that he has received a good response from those who have visited.

"We have full diplomatic relations with the UAE, having set up an embassy in Abu Dhabi. We admire the achievements of the UAE in the past 50 years, and we believe we have a lot to learn from them,” he said.

Expo's sub-theme of sustainability, in particular, has inspired the island nation.

“For several years, Dominica has been giving high importance to nature conservation. Our pristine unspoilt environment is perfect for eco-tourism,” Darroux said.

Highlighting the island's tourism potential, he said that Dominica is 'purely an adventure spot', with 355 rivers, numerous waterfalls, pristine forests and wildlife and nature trails.

“We’re committed to sustainable tourism, and very soon we’ll have an eco-resort powered by solar and green energy,” Darroux added.

Shedding light on the nation's new initiatives, he said Dominica will soon have an airport, which is under construction.

"Once the airport is ready, we will have direct flights to the island from all parts of the world,” he said.

Speaking about the world fair, Darroux added that the Expo is the right place to raise awareness about the island's people, as well as the investment opportunities available, including the Citizenship by Investment programme.

“Through our exposure at Expo 2020, we aim to reach out to new markets, including those in the Middle East and Asia,” he said.

