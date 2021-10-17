Expo 2020 Dubai: Send a parcel, get a tree planted in your name
The UPS Foundation aims to plant 10,000 trees around the world through the initiative
Package delivery company UPS has come up with a novel, eco-friendly offer for its customers at Expo 2020 Dubai: For every person who ships a parcel, a tree will be planted.
The new initiative — called ‘Forest of the Future’ — is part of UPS’ commitment to help deliver one of the most sustainable world expos in history.
Customers will be able to select where they want to have their tree planted. They may choose from countries in the Indian subcontinent, Middle East, Africa and Asia, including the UAE and Japan.
Through ‘Forest of the Future’, the UPS Foundation targets to plant 10,000 trees, including 750 in the UAE.
Additionally, 2,025 trees will be planted in Japan where the next World Expo will be held in 2025.
ALSO READ:
Expo 2020 Dubai: Solar-powered vans start delivering parcels across site
Expo 2020 Dubai: Food surplus from restaurants, catering to be distributed to local charities
Expo 2020 Dubai: Environmental issues take centre stage at several pavilions
In addition, the company will mitigate carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by purchasing carbon offsets for each package. These shipments will be acknowledged with a digital carbon neutral certificate, which will include specific details about the carbon footprint and the offset purchased.
“Through our partnership with Expo 2020, UPS is elevating our sustainability initiatives and ensuring we leave a positive lasting legacy in the communities we serve,” said Laura Lane, chief corporate affairs officer.
“As part of that effort, our Forest of the Future initiative will improve overall air quality by reducing carbon dioxide through our tree plantings.”
UPS recently released its corporate sustainability report with a goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, including fuelling 40 per cent of ground operations with alternative fuels by 2025.
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Send a parcel, get a tree...
The UPS Foundation aims to plant 10,000 trees around the world... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: India invites global...
India is expected to contribute about $40-50 billion to the sector by ... READ MORE
-
Dubai girl invited to showcase game-changing...
Ashi Karun’s Dude Just Dude, powered by creative millennials,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: 15,616 Covid vaccine doses administered in...
The total doses administered now stand at 20.7 million. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Soon, pay for car parking through WhatsApp
New payment method is under the testing phase internally and will be... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Saudi Arabia starts operating airports...
This applies to both international and domestic flights READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
You could live at the Expo 2020 site after mega...
District 2020 is what will take Expo 2020 Dubai’s place when... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Play real-life Squid Game at...
Games will be held every day from 3pm until 4pm. READ MORE
News
UAE: Results of latest Dh77,777,777 raffle draw announced
16 October 2021
News
Dubai: Parents, students plan for half-term school holidays