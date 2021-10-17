Expo 2020 Dubai: Send a parcel, get a tree planted in your name

The UPS Foundation aims to plant 10,000 trees around the world through the initiative

Package delivery company UPS has come up with a novel, eco-friendly offer for its customers at Expo 2020 Dubai: For every person who ships a parcel, a tree will be planted.

The new initiative — called ‘Forest of the Future’ — is part of UPS’ commitment to help deliver one of the most sustainable world expos in history.

Customers will be able to select where they want to have their tree planted. They may choose from countries in the Indian subcontinent, Middle East, Africa and Asia, including the UAE and Japan.

Through ‘Forest of the Future’, the UPS Foundation targets to plant 10,000 trees, including 750 in the UAE.

Additionally, 2,025 trees will be planted in Japan where the next World Expo will be held in 2025.

ALSO READ:

Expo 2020 Dubai: Solar-powered vans start delivering parcels across site

Expo 2020 Dubai: Food surplus from restaurants, catering to be distributed to local charities

Expo 2020 Dubai: Environmental issues take centre stage at several pavilions

In addition, the company will mitigate carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by purchasing carbon offsets for each package. These shipments will be acknowledged with a digital carbon neutral certificate, which will include specific details about the carbon footprint and the offset purchased.

“Through our partnership with Expo 2020, UPS is elevating our sustainability initiatives and ensuring we leave a positive lasting legacy in the communities we serve,” said Laura Lane, chief corporate affairs officer.

“As part of that effort, our Forest of the Future initiative will improve overall air quality by reducing carbon dioxide through our tree plantings.”

UPS recently released its corporate sustainability report with a goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, including fuelling 40 per cent of ground operations with alternative fuels by 2025.