Expo 2020 Dubai: UAE landmarks and one in New York to light up tonight

UN Honour Day is being marked with a variety of events at Al Wasl Plaza and the #UNHub.
Expo 20201 day ago
Landmarks across the UAE, including historic forts and mosques, will light up from tonight. The landmarks will glow yellow to celebrate the final days until Expo 2020 Dubai’s spectacular opening ceremony on Thursday, September 30.
Joining the yellow fest will be the Nasdaq billboard in New York’s Times Square.
Expo 2020 Dubai had earlier today announced that the star-studded opening ceremony will be streamed live to more than 430 locations across the UAE.
Additionally, on the day the Expo begins — October 1 — fireworks will illuminate the night sky at Dubai Festival City, The Frame and The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah.
The buildings that will light up from tonight are:
>> Dubai
- Dubai Frame
- Burj Al Arab
- Ain Dubai
- Coca-Cola Arena
- DIFC Main Gate
- Mohammed bin Rashid Library
>> Abu Dhabi
- ADNOC headquarters
- Etihad Arena
- Emirates Palace
- Sheikh Zayed Bridge
- Hazza bin Zayed Stadium (Al Ain)
- Abu Dhabi Municipality
- Mohammed bin Zayed University for Humanities
- CLYMB (YAS Island)
>> Sharjah
- House of Wisdom
>> Ras Al Khaimah
- Ras Al Khaimah Municipality
- Ras Al Khaimah Museum
- Ras Al Khaimah Department of Economic Development
- Ras Al Khaimah Chamber
- Ras Al Khaimah Courts
- Ras Al Khaimah Police
>> Fujairah
- Al Bidyah Mosque
- Fujairah Fort
- Fort Gate
- Trade Centre
- International Marine Club
- Chamber of Commerce and Industry building
- Municipality building
- Fujairah Court House
- Al Jaber Tower
- Fujairah Tower
>> Ajman
- Al Barragah Square
-Al Murabba’a
>> New York
- Nasdaq billboard, Times Square
One of the first global mega-events to take place since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, Expo 2020 runs from October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022.
UN Honour Day is being marked with a variety of events at Al Wasl Plaza and the #UNHub.
Expo 20201 day ago
The only requirement is they have to apply for the paid-leave in advance
Expo 20201 day ago
The high-energy basketball games are set to wow spectators at the Expo's Sports, Fitness and Wellness Hub
Expo 20201 day ago
“As challenges rise, so has our level of determination to work together to create a better future," said the UN deputy secretary-general.
Expo 20201 day ago
The sides discussed the UN’s participation at the Expo and its importance in establishing constructive global partnerships
Expo 20202 days ago
National days and honour days at the world fair are opportunities to celebrate each of Expo’s 200-plus international participants
Expo 20202 days ago
Since the public holiday on Thursday and the subsequent weekend, visitor numbers increased dramatically
Expo 20202 days ago
Last long break on the calendar to run from December 1 to 4
Expo 20202 days ago