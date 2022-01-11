Expo 2020 Dubai: UAE has proved its ability to lead global action, says higher committee

The world fair has seen over 9.5 million visits thus far

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 11 Jan 2022, 5:56 PM

The UAE has proved its ability to bring the world together successfully and safely and lead global action towards recovery, with Expo 2020 Dubai being a powerful catalyst that boosts global innovation and strengthens international cooperation to tackle humanity’s most pressing challenges, the higher committee that oversees the world fair has evaluated.

The Committee meeting was chaired by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, Chairman of the Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee.

“The UAE continues to lead the global recovery phase, implementing robust science-based precautions and setting an example to the world as it hosts a safe, secure and successful global event that is advancing development for all,” said Sheikh Ahmed.

“Expo 2020 Dubai is the ideal opportunity to build and strengthen international relations, to gather together people from across the planet, to celebrate what unites us, and to find solutions to the challenges we all face,” he added.

Reviewing the success of Expo, which has completed its first three months, the Higher Committee applauded the remarkable global presence at Expo 2020, welcoming almost 9,000 world leaders and establishing long-term partnerships that will drive sustainable development in the region and beyond.

Expo 2020 Dubai has seen 9,529,710 visits in the period to January 11, with the launch of the AED 195 Season Finale Pass expected to drive visitation in the final three months further before Expo closes on March 31 2022.

Thousands more world-class events will be held before Expo closes on March 31, with January alone seeing the first-ever Global Goals Week to be held outside New York, a concert by the Black Eyed Peas and the launch of Why? – a landmark musical spectacle from filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and award-winning composer AR Rahman.

Expo 2020 Dubai’s virtual visitation is nearing 60 million, driven by a comprehensive Live@Expo offering, where visitors can enjoy the headline acts and take a bespoke live virtual tour across the site.

The Higher Committee meeting was also attended by committee members including Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Director General of The Ruler’s Court of Dubai; Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General of Expo 2020 Dubai and other top officials.