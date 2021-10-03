Expo 2020 Dubai: Sheikh Mohamed visits UAE pavilion

The ABLF Talks at the Dubai Cares pavilion will highlight the need for hosting dialogues that showcase the integral qualities that define modern-day leaders as they seek to guide their organisations and countries responsibly
Expo 20201 day ago
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Sunday visited the UAE pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.
This is Sheikh Mohamed's second visit to the Expo after it formally opened its doors on October 1. The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince had also attended the opening ceremony on September 30.
"I was immensely proud today to visit the UAE pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. Inspired by our culture and history, the pavilion honours the early dreamers that built our nation and shines a light on the dreamers of today that are striving to ensure its future success," Sheikh Mohamed tweeted.
The ABLF Talks at the Dubai Cares pavilion will highlight the need for hosting dialogues that showcase the integral qualities that define modern-day leaders as they seek to guide their organisations and countries responsibly
Expo 20201 day ago
Children made up a quarter of the total visits
Expo 20201 day ago
UN Honour Day is being marked with a variety of events at Al Wasl Plaza and the #UNHub.
Expo 20201 day ago
The only requirement is they have to apply for the paid-leave in advance
Expo 20201 day ago
The high-energy basketball games are set to wow spectators at the Expo's Sports, Fitness and Wellness Hub
Expo 20201 day ago
“As challenges rise, so has our level of determination to work together to create a better future," said the UN deputy secretary-general.
Expo 20202 days ago
The sides discussed the UN’s participation at the Expo and its importance in establishing constructive global partnerships
Expo 20202 days ago
National days and honour days at the world fair are opportunities to celebrate each of Expo’s 200-plus international participants
Expo 20202 days ago