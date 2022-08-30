Expo 2020 Dubai pavilions, attractions to reopen in two days: 10 questions answered

Some key updates, including prices and timings, have been announced for Expo City Dubai — the legacy site of Expo 2020 Dubai. Though the city opens on October 1, visitors can experience two of its pavilions and one of its most popular attractions from September 1.

Here is all you need to know:

What is Expo City Dubai?

Announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in June, the city is the legacy site of Expo 2020 Dubai. It features a number of flagship pavilions, entertainment and technology offerings as it recreates the event’s magic, energy and excitement.

How can visitors get to the city?

It is accessible by the Dubai Metro and taxis. You can also drive down, with parking available at Al Forsan, Jubilee, Mobility and Sustainability.

Which pavilions are reopening on September 1?

Remember the nine-metre-tall historical giants at Alif – The Mobility Pavilion; and the immersive journeys through ocean and forest at Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion? You can relive those experiences once they start receiving visitors from September 1.

Which other attraction is opening on the day?

Garden in the Sky, a rotating observation tower that lifts visitors 55 metres above the Expo site and offers 360-degree views, will open as well.

How much do the tickets cost?

Tickets cost Dh50 per person per pavilion and are available on the Expo city website and at four box offices at the site. Garden in the Sky experience costs Dh30 per ride.

Do children have to get tickets?

The pavilion tickets are free for children aged 12 and under, and people of determination. Garden in the Sky tickets are free of charge for children aged five and under, and people of determination.

What are the timings?

>> Alif and Terra: 10am to 6pm

>> Garden in the Sky: 3pm to 6pm. This will be extended to 10am to 6pm from September 16.

When will other Expo attractions like Al Wasl Plaza and the water feature open?

Al Wasl Plaza, Surreal water feature, the Women’s Pavilion and the Vision Pavilion, children’s playgrounds and the carousel will open in October. The Opportunity Pavilion will reopen as the Expo 2020 Dubai Museum later this year.

Will a ticket be required to get into Expo City Dubai?

No. According to organisers, “much of Expo City Dubai’s public realm” will be open and is free to visit. Visitors can choose to walk, while buggies, the Expo Explorer, eScooters and eBikes are also available as paid services.

What will it be like living and working at the city?

In addition to its entertainment offerings, the city will be home to offices and businesses that meet sustainability targets. The mini-city will be free of single-use plastic. It will also be car-free, with buggies used to transport residents and visitors. It will have several restaurants and cafes whipping up cuisines from around the world; leisure and sports facilities; and a shopping mall.

