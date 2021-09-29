Expo 2020 Dubai: Galadari Brothers to give 6-day leave

Dubai - Group becomes among first in private sector to do so

By Staff Report Published: Wed 29 Sep 2021, 9:55 PM Last updated: Wed 29 Sep 2021, 11:07 PM

Galadari Brothers has become among the first private sector groups in the UAE to offer six days of leave to its employees so that they can experience the wonders of Expo 2020 Dubai. The group’s staff can avail the leave any time throughout the duration of the world fair from October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022.

The group has also reduced the working hours of employees by one hour throughout the six months of the Expo. This will help them leave early from their workplaces and avoid peak-hour traffic. The initiative will also contribute to help reducing the extra traffic the Expo is expected to bring on the roads.

The Dubai Government had earlier announced six days of paid leave for its employees to visit the world fair and explore the various global solutions and innovations on display.

Suhail Galadari, Co-chairman of Galadari Brothers, said the move is in line with the Dubai Government’s vision to help people visit the Mena region’s first World Expo.

“The six-day leave will help our staff properly plan their visit to the Expo site. The World’s Greatest Show is an event which will generate a wealth of ideas, not just during the event, but long after its conclusion. So, for anyone interested in visiting and learning more about what the future will bring, I say that the time is now.”

Mohammed Galadari, Co-chairman of Galadari Brothers, said the Expo is an event that must not be missed. “We are delighted and proud to offer our employees a chance at exploring all that the mega event has to offer. The highly anticipated fair is set to create a new benchmark for progress across various industries and we want our employees to be part of it.”

He encouraged all staff members to avail the leave and “explore all they can to be a part of a better future”.

Mohamed Yahya Kazi Meeran, Director and Group CEO of Galadari Brothers, said: “We are always listening to what our employees have to say and many of them expressed a keen interest in experiencing all that Expo 2020 has to offer. “To facilitate this, we have launched a number of initiatives such as reduced daily working hours, the option of flexible working timing, and even six days of paid leave so that they can plan their trip to Expo 2020. We look forward to sharing the experiences with each other from our visits to the event.”