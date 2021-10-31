Expo 2020: Diwali celebrations to light up Dubai

Indian Pavilion has created an interactive musical LED rangoli especially for the occasion

India pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

By Staff Report Published: Sun 31 Oct 2021, 6:59 PM

Expo 2020 Dubai will be full of festive activities this week, with Diwali celebrations running until Friday, November 5.

From live dance and music, to art, cinema, food and a specially curated 360-degree illumination projection show at Al Wasl Plaza, the festival of lights will be as rich and diverse as India’s customs and culture.

The impressive Indian Pavilion has created an interactive musical LED rangoli especially for the occasion, along with oversized diyas (oil lamps traditionally made of clay) with a backdrop inspired by mandala art.

The pavilion will also host a range of performances, including sibling duo Salim and Sulaiman Merchant, and Bollywood playback singer Vipul Mehta on November 4.

The Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre will rock out to the sounds of Dubai-based Hindi band Dhruv on 5 November.

Indian rap sensation Badshah will headline the Diwali edition of Late Nights @ Expo at Jubilee Stage on November 4, presenting The Live Experience, featuring Aastha Gill and Rico.

Dhol Tasha and When Chai Met Toast will complete the eclectic line-up on November 4, while Shilpa Ananth, Esther Eden and Peter Cat Recording Co will take to the same stage on November 5.

Food is a vital part of any annual Diwali festivities, and Expo’s diverse array of Indian restaurants will be dishing out Diwali treats aplenty, from high-end Indian dining courtesy of Rohit Ghai, to Diwali-themed baking classes at Bread Ahead Bakery, and a delightful sweet and savoury menu at Farrago.

2020 Club by Emaar will also serve a special menu to mark the occasion, while the no-frills Al Farwania is a safe bet for reasonably priced Indian fare.