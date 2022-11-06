UAE

Dubai: Expo 2020 medal to be awarded to civilians, military

Sheikh Mohammed announces amendments to law pertaining to the various categories of decorations and medals awarded to Dubai Police

By Web Desk

Published: Sun 6 Nov 2022, 11:07 AM

Last updated: Sun 6 Nov 2022, 11:15 AM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai amended a law pertaining to Dubai Police’s decorations, medals and badges.

The 'Expo Medal' will be awarded to 40,000 of the national cadres – both civilians and military, the Ruler said in tweet today.

