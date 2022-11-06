Dubai: Expo 2020 medal to be awarded to civilians, military

Decree extends the terms of the Expo 2020 Dubai Preparatory Committee, and the Expo 2020 Dubai Bureau and its Director General
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai amended a law pertaining to Dubai Police’s decorations, medals and badges.
The 'Expo Medal' will be awarded to 40,000 of the national cadres – both civilians and military, the Ruler said in tweet today.
